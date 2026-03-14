Zaccharie Risacher And Hawks Take On Bucks On March 14

Last time out on March 12, Risacher put up 19 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in a 108-97 win over the Nets. Risacher is averaging 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are conceding 115.9 points per game, which ranks 17th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.