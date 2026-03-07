FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks

Zaccharie Risacher

Atlanta Hawks • #10 SF

Zaccharie Risacher And Hawks Square Off Against 76ers On March 7

Zaccharie Risacher and the Atlanta Hawks play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, March 7. Risacher's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 131-113 win over the Bucks on March 4, Risacher put up 12 points. Risacher is averaging 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are surrendering 115.9 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zaccharie Risacher

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Atlanta HawksRecent Atlanta Hawks Player News

View All Atlanta Hawks Player News