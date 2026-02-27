FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Yanic Konan Niederhauser And Clippers Play Timberwolves On Feb. 26

Yanic Konan Niederhauser and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, Feb. 26. Konan Niederhauser's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 22, Konan Niederhauser put up seven points, eight rebounds and four blocks in a 111-109 loss to the Magic. Konan Niederhauser is averaging 3.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 14th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

