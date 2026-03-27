Will Riley And Wizards Take On Warriors On March 27

Last time out on March 25, Riley put up 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 133-110 win over the Jazz. Riley is averaging 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.8 points per contest.

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