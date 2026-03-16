Will Riley And Wizards Play Warriors On March 16
Will Riley and the Washington Wizards play the Golden State Warriors on Monday, March 16. Riley's points prop was 13.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 14, Riley posted five points in a 111-100 loss to the Celtics. Riley is averaging 8.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Warriors rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.4 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.