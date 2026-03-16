Will Riley And Wizards Play Warriors On March 16

In his last game on March 14, Riley posted five points in a 111-100 loss to the Celtics. Riley is averaging 8.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.4 points per game.

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