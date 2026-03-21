Will Riley And Wizards Face Thunder On March 21

In his most recent appearance, a 117-95 loss to the Pistons on March 19, Riley had 15 points. Riley is averaging 8.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.5 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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