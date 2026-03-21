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Will Riley
Washington Wizards

Will Riley

Washington Wizards • #27 SF

Will Riley And Wizards Face Thunder On March 21

Will Riley and the Washington Wizards play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, March 21. Riley's points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 117-95 loss to the Pistons on March 19, Riley had 15 points. Riley is averaging 8.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.5 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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