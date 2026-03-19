Will Riley And Wizards Play Pistons On March 19
Will Riley and the Washington Wizards play the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, March 19. Riley's points prop was 14.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 17, Riley put up 21 points and two steals in a 130-117 loss to the Pistons. Riley is averaging 8.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Pistons are allowing 109.9 points per game, which ranks third in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.