Will Riley And Wizards Face Pelicans On March 8

In his last game on March 5, Riley posted 13 points in a 122-112 loss to the Jazz. Riley is averaging 8.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 120.2 points per contest against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.