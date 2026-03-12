Will Riley And Wizards Play Magic On March 12

Last time out on March 10, Riley posted 22 points in a 150-129 loss to the Heat. Riley is averaging 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are giving up 113.8 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.