Will Riley
Washington Wizards

Will Riley

Washington Wizards • #27 SF

Will Riley And Wizards Play Magic On March 12

Will Riley and the Washington Wizards play the Orlando Magic on Thursday, March 12. Riley's points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 10, Riley posted 22 points in a 150-129 loss to the Heat. Riley is averaging 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are giving up 113.8 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Will Riley

