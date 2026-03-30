Will Riley And Wizards Play Lakers On March 30

Riley had 14 points and two steals in his last appearance, a 123-88 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 29. Riley is averaging 9.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.9 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

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