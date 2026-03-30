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Will Riley
Washington Wizards

Will Riley

Washington Wizards • #27 SF

Will Riley And Wizards Play Lakers On March 30

Will Riley and the Washington Wizards play the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, March 30. Riley's points prop was 13.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Riley had 14 points and two steals in his last appearance, a 123-88 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 29. Riley is averaging 9.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.9 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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