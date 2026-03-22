Will Riley And Wizards Take On Knicks On March 22

Last time out on March 21, Riley recorded nine points and four assists in a 132-111 loss to the Thunder. Riley is averaging 8.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks are conceding 110.3 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

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