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Will Riley
Washington Wizards

Will Riley

Washington Wizards • #27 SF

Will Riley And Wizards Square Off Against Jazz On March 25

Will Riley and the Washington Wizards play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, March 25. Riley's points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Riley put up 11 points and four assists in his last game, a 145-113 loss to the Knicks on March 22. Riley is averaging 8.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 125.1 points per contest against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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