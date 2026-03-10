FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Will Riley
Washington Wizards

Will Riley

Washington Wizards • #27 SF

Will Riley And Wizards Take On Heat On March 10

Will Riley and the Washington Wizards play the Miami Heat on Tuesday, March 10. Riley's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Riley totaled 19 points in his most recent appearance, a 138-118 loss to the Pelicans on March 8. Riley is averaging 8.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.5 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Riley

