Will Riley And Wizards Take On Celtics On March 14

In his last appearance, a 136-131 loss to the Magic on March 12, Riley tallied eight points. Riley is averaging 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.1 points per contest.

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