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Will Riley
Washington Wizards

Will Riley

Washington Wizards • #27 SF

Will Riley And Wizards Take On Celtics On March 14

Will Riley and the Washington Wizards play the Boston Celtics on Saturday, March 14. Riley's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 136-131 loss to the Magic on March 12, Riley tallied eight points. Riley is averaging 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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