Will Riley And Wizards Take On 76ers On April 1
Will Riley and the Washington Wizards play the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, April 1. Riley's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Riley had 20 points in his last action, a 120-101 loss to the Lakers on March 30. Riley is averaging 9.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are averaging 116.5 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.