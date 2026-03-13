Will Richard And Warriors Play Timberwolves On March 13

In his last game on March 10, Richard put up eight points and three steals in a 130-124 loss to the Bulls. Richard is averaging 7.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.1 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

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