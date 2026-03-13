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Will Richard
Golden State Warriors

Will Richard

Golden State Warriors • #3 SG

Will Richard And Warriors Play Timberwolves On March 13

Will Richard and the Golden State Warriors play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, March 13. Richard's points prop was 7.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Richard put up eight points and three steals in a 130-124 loss to the Bulls. Richard is averaging 7.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.1 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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