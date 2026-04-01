Will Richard And Warriors Take On Spurs On April 1

Richard put up eight points in his most recent action, a 131-126 win over the Wizards on March 27. Richard is averaging 6.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.3 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league.

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