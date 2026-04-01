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Will Richard
Golden State Warriors

Will Richard

Golden State Warriors • #3 SG

Will Richard And Warriors Take On Spurs On April 1

Will Richard and the Golden State Warriors play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, April 1. Richard's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Richard put up eight points in his most recent action, a 131-126 win over the Wizards on March 27. Richard is averaging 6.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.3 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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