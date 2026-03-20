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Will Richard
Golden State Warriors

Will Richard

Golden State Warriors • #3 SG

Will Richard And Warriors Take On Pistons On March 20

Will Richard and the Golden State Warriors play the Detroit Pistons on Friday, March 20. Richard's points prop was 7.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 18, Richard posted seven points and two steals in a 120-99 loss to the Celtics. Richard is averaging 6.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 109.7 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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