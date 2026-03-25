Will Richard And Warriors Square Off Against Nets On March 25

In his last game, a 137-131 win over the Mavericks on March 23, Richard had 12 points. Richard is averaging 6.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are surrendering 115.8 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

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