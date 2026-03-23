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Will Richard
Golden State Warriors

Will Richard

Golden State Warriors • #3 SG

Will Richard And Warriors Face Mavericks On March 23

Will Richard and the Golden State Warriors play the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, March 23. Richard's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 126-110 loss to the Hawks on March 21, Richard tallied nine points. Richard is averaging 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, surrendering 118.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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