Will Richard And Warriors Take On Knicks On March 15

In his most recent appearance, a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves on March 13, Richard tallied . Richard is averaging 6.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks are allowing 110.7 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

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