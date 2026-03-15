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Will Richard
Golden State Warriors

Will Richard

Golden State Warriors • #3 SG

Will Richard And Warriors Take On Knicks On March 15

Will Richard and the Golden State Warriors play the New York Knicks on Sunday, March 15. Richard's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves on March 13, Richard tallied . Richard is averaging 6.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks are allowing 110.7 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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