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Will Richard
Golden State Warriors

Will Richard

Golden State Warriors • #3 SG

Will Richard And Warriors Play Hawks On March 21

Will Richard and the Golden State Warriors play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, March 21. Richard's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 20, Richard recorded 11 points in a 115-101 loss to the Pistons. Richard is averaging 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are giving up 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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