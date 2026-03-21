Will Richard And Warriors Play Hawks On March 21

In his last game on March 20, Richard recorded 11 points in a 115-101 loss to the Pistons. Richard is averaging 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are giving up 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.

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