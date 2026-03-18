Will Richard And Warriors Square Off Against Celtics On March 18

Richard tallied in his last game, a 125-117 win over the Wizards on March 16. Richard is averaging 6.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 107.1 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.

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