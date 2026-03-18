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Will Richard
Golden State Warriors

Will Richard

Golden State Warriors • #3 SG

Will Richard And Warriors Square Off Against Celtics On March 18

Will Richard and the Golden State Warriors play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, March 18. Richard's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Richard tallied in his last game, a 125-117 win over the Wizards on March 16. Richard is averaging 6.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 107.1 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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