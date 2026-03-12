FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Wendell Carter Jr.
Orlando Magic

Wendell Carter Jr.

Orlando Magic • #34 PF

Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Take On Wizards On March 12

Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic play the Washington Wizards on Thursday, March 12. Carter's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 128-122 win over the Cavaliers on March 11, Carter totaled 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Carter is averaging 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 123.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wendell Carter Jr.

