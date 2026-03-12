Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Take On Wizards On March 12
Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic play the Washington Wizards on Thursday, March 12. Carter's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 128-122 win over the Cavaliers on March 11, Carter totaled 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Carter is averaging 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 123.7 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.