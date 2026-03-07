FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Wendell Carter Jr.
Orlando Magic

Wendell Carter Jr.

Orlando Magic • #34 PF

Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Face Timberwolves On March 7

Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, March 7. Carter's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his last game on March 5, Carter put up 15 points and seven rebounds in a 115-114 win over the Mavericks. Carter is averaging 11.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are conceding 114.4 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wendell Carter Jr.

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Orlando MagicRecent Orlando Magic Player News

View All Orlando Magic Player News