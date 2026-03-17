Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Play Thunder On March 17

In his most recent game, a 124-112 loss to the Hawks on March 16, Carter had 17 points. Carter is averaging 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.7 points per game.

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