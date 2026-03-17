Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Play Thunder On March 17
Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, March 17. Carter's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 124-112 loss to the Hawks on March 16, Carter had 17 points. Carter is averaging 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.7 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.