Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Square Off Against Rockets On Feb. 26
Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic play the Houston Rockets on Thursday, Feb. 26. Carter's points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 110-109 win over the Lakers on Feb. 24, Carter tallied 20 points and 11 rebounds. Carter is averaging 11.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are scoring 109.1 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.