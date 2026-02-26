FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Wendell Carter Jr.
Orlando Magic

Wendell Carter Jr.

Orlando Magic • #34 PF

Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Square Off Against Rockets On Feb. 26

Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic play the Houston Rockets on Thursday, Feb. 26. Carter's points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 110-109 win over the Lakers on Feb. 24, Carter tallied 20 points and 11 rebounds. Carter is averaging 11.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.1 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wendell Carter Jr.

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Orlando MagicRecent Orlando Magic Player News

View All Orlando Magic Player News