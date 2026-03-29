Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Face Raptors On March 29

Last time out on March 26, Carter recorded 10 points and 11 rebounds in a 121-117 win over the Kings. Carter is averaging 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 112.3 points per contest.

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