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Wendell Carter Jr.
Orlando Magic

Wendell Carter Jr.

Orlando Magic • #34 PF

Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Face Raptors On March 29

Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 29. Carter's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 26, Carter recorded 10 points and 11 rebounds in a 121-117 win over the Kings. Carter is averaging 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 112.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wendell Carter Jr.

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