Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Face Pacers On March 23

Carter tallied 13 points and nine rebounds in his last game, a 105-104 loss to the Lakers on March 21. Carter is averaging 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 120.4 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 27th in the NBA in points allowed.

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