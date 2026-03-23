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Wendell Carter Jr.
Orlando Magic

Wendell Carter Jr.

Orlando Magic • #34 PF

Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Face Pacers On March 23

Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic play the Indiana Pacers on Monday, March 23. Carter's points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Carter tallied 13 points and nine rebounds in his last game, a 105-104 loss to the Lakers on March 21. Carter is averaging 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 120.4 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 27th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wendell Carter Jr.

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