Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Take On Mavericks On April 3

Last time out on April 1, Carter recorded 14 points and six rebounds in a 130-101 loss to the Hawks. Carter is averaging 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are allowing 119.1 points per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.

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