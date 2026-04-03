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Wendell Carter Jr.
Orlando Magic

Wendell Carter Jr.

Orlando Magic • #34 PF

Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Take On Mavericks On April 3

Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, April 3. Carter's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 1, Carter recorded 14 points and six rebounds in a 130-101 loss to the Hawks. Carter is averaging 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are allowing 119.1 points per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wendell Carter Jr.

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