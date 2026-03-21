Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Square Off Against Lakers On March 21

Carter put up 11 points in his most recent appearance, a 113-108 loss to the Thunder on March 17. Carter is averaging 11.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.1 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.