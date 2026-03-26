Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Play Kings On March 26

Carter totaled 15 points in his most recent action, a 136-131 loss to the Cavaliers on March 24. Carter is averaging 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 121.2 points per contest.

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