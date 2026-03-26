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Wendell Carter Jr.
Orlando Magic

Wendell Carter Jr.

Orlando Magic • #34 PF

Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Play Kings On March 26

Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, March 26. Carter's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Carter totaled 15 points in his most recent action, a 136-131 loss to the Cavaliers on March 24. Carter is averaging 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 121.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wendell Carter Jr.

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