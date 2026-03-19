Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Take On Hornets On March 19

Last time out on March 17, Carter posted 11 points in a 113-108 loss to the Thunder. Carter is averaging 11.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets are conceding 112.2 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

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