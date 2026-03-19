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Wendell Carter Jr.
Orlando Magic

Wendell Carter Jr.

Orlando Magic • #34 PF

Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Take On Hornets On March 19

Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, March 19. Carter's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 17, Carter posted 11 points in a 113-108 loss to the Thunder. Carter is averaging 11.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets are conceding 112.2 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wendell Carter Jr.

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