Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Square Off Against Heat On March 14

Last time out on March 12, Carter put up 19 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 136-131 win over the Wizards. Carter is averaging 11.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.5 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

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