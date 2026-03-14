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Wendell Carter Jr.
Orlando Magic

Wendell Carter Jr.

Orlando Magic • #34 PF

Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Square Off Against Heat On March 14

Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic play the Miami Heat on Saturday, March 14. Carter's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 12, Carter put up 19 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 136-131 win over the Wizards. Carter is averaging 11.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.5 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wendell Carter Jr.

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