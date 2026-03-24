Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Face Cavaliers On March 24

In his last game on March 23, Carter put up 17 points in a 128-126 loss to the Pacers. Carter is averaging 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 114.7 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

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