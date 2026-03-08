FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Wendell Carter Jr.
Orlando Magic

Wendell Carter Jr.

Orlando Magic • #34 PF

Wendell Carter Jr. And Magic Face Bucks On March 8

Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic play the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, March 8. Carter's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 7, Carter put up 10 points and six rebounds in a 119-92 win over the Timberwolves. Carter is averaging 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.5 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wendell Carter Jr.

