Walter Clayton And Grizzlies Face Suns On March 30

In his most recent game, a 125-124 win over the Bulls on March 28, Clayton put up seven points, six assists and two steals. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are surrendering 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

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