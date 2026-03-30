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Walter Clayton Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies

Walter Clayton Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies • #4 PG

Walter Clayton And Grizzlies Face Suns On March 30

Walter Clayton and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Phoenix Suns on Monday, March 30. Clayton's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 125-124 win over the Bulls on March 28, Clayton put up seven points, six assists and two steals. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are surrendering 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walter Clayton Jr.

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