Walter Clayton And Grizzlies Square Off Against Spurs On March 25

In his most recent appearance, a 146-107 loss to the Hawks on March 23, Clayton totaled 16 points and six assists. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.7 points per game, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

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