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Walter Clayton Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies

Walter Clayton Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies • #4 PG

Walter Clayton And Grizzlies Square Off Against Spurs On March 25

Walter Clayton and the Memphis Grizzlies play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, March 25. Clayton's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 146-107 loss to the Hawks on March 23, Clayton totaled 16 points and six assists. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.7 points per game, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walter Clayton Jr.

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