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Walter Clayton Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies

Walter Clayton Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies • #4 PG

Walter Clayton And Grizzlies Take On Hornets On March 21

Walter Clayton and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, March 21. Clayton's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Clayton had four points in his most recent action, a 117-112 loss to the Celtics on March 20. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 7.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 112.2 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walter Clayton Jr.

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