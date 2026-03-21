Walter Clayton And Grizzlies Take On Hornets On March 21

Clayton had four points in his most recent action, a 117-112 loss to the Celtics on March 20. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 7.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 112.2 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

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