Walter Clayton And Grizzlies Take On Hawks On March 23

Last time out on March 21, Clayton put up 11 points and two steals in a 124-101 loss to the Hornets. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are conceding 116.5 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.

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