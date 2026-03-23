Walter Clayton And Grizzlies Take On Hawks On March 23
Walter Clayton and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, March 23. Clayton's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 21, Clayton put up 11 points and two steals in a 124-101 loss to the Hornets. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Hawks are conceding 116.5 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.