FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Walter Clayton Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies

Walter Clayton Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies • #4 PG

Walter Clayton And Grizzlies Square Off Against Clippers On March 7

Walter Clayton and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, March 7. Clayton's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 4, Clayton put up 12 points, eight assists and two steals in a 122-114 loss to the Trail Blazers. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 7.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are surrendering 112.1 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walter Clayton Jr.

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Memphis GrizzliesRecent Memphis Grizzlies Player News

View All Memphis Grizzlies Player News