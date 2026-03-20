Walter Clayton And Grizzlies Play Celtics On March 20

Clayton tallied four points and four assists in his last action, a 125-118 win over the Nuggets on March 18. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 107.0 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

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