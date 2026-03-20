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Walter Clayton Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies

Walter Clayton Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies • #4 PG

Walter Clayton And Grizzlies Play Celtics On March 20

Walter Clayton and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Boston Celtics on Friday, March 20. Clayton's points prop was 6.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Clayton tallied four points and four assists in his last action, a 125-118 win over the Nuggets on March 18. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 107.0 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walter Clayton Jr.

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