Walter Clayton And Grizzlies Take On Bulls On March 16
Walter Clayton and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Chicago Bulls on Monday, March 16. Clayton's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 9, Clayton posted 13 points and four assists in a 126-115 loss to the Nets. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Bulls rank 27th in the league in points allowed, giving up 120.2 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.