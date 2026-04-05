Walter Clayton And Grizzlies Take On Bucks On April 5

In his last action, a 130-119 loss to the Knicks on April 1, Clayton totaled 10 points and five assists. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are surrendering 116.9 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

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