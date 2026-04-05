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Walter Clayton Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies

Walter Clayton Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies • #4 PG

Walter Clayton And Grizzlies Take On Bucks On April 5

Walter Clayton and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, April 5. Clayton's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last action, a 130-119 loss to the Knicks on April 1, Clayton totaled 10 points and five assists. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are surrendering 116.9 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walter Clayton Jr.

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