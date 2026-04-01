VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Play Wizards On April 1

In his last game on March 30, Edgecombe recorded 13 points, five assists and two steals in a 119-109 loss to the Heat. Edgecombe is averaging 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 123.9 points per contest against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the league in points allowed.

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