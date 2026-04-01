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VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers

VJ Edgecombe

Philadelphia 76ers • #77 SG

VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Play Wizards On April 1

VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, April 1. Edgecombe's points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 30, Edgecombe recorded 13 points, five assists and two steals in a 119-109 loss to the Heat. Edgecombe is averaging 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 123.9 points per contest against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
VJ Edgecombe

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