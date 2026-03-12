VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Take On Pistons On March 12
VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, March 12. Edgecombe's points prop was 19.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Edgecombe put up 21 points, five assists and three steals in his most recent action, a 139-129 win over the Grizzlies on March 10. Edgecombe is averaging 15.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.6 points per game.
