VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Take On Pistons On April 4

Edgecombe tallied eight points and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 115-103 win over the Timberwolves on April 3. Edgecombe is averaging 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are conceding 109.6 points per contest, which ranks third in the NBA.

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