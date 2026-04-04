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VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers

VJ Edgecombe

Philadelphia 76ers • #77 SG

VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Take On Pistons On April 4

VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, April 4. Edgecombe's points prop was 16.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Edgecombe tallied eight points and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 115-103 win over the Timberwolves on April 3. Edgecombe is averaging 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are conceding 109.6 points per contest, which ranks third in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
VJ Edgecombe

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