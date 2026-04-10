VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Take On Pacers On April 10
VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Indiana Pacers on Friday, April 10. Edgecombe's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Edgecombe tallied 21 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals in his last action, a 113-102 loss to the Rockets on April 9. Edgecombe is averaging 16.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
The Pacers are surrendering 120.5 points per game, which ranks 26th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.