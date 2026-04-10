FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers

VJ Edgecombe

Philadelphia 76ers • #77 SG

VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Take On Pacers On April 10

VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Indiana Pacers on Friday, April 10. Edgecombe's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Edgecombe tallied 21 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals in his last action, a 113-102 loss to the Rockets on April 9. Edgecombe is averaging 16.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are surrendering 120.5 points per game, which ranks 26th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
VJ Edgecombe

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Philadelphia 76ersRecent Philadelphia 76ers Player News

View All Philadelphia 76ers Player News