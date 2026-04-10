VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Take On Pacers On April 10

Edgecombe tallied 21 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals in his last action, a 113-102 loss to the Rockets on April 9. Edgecombe is averaging 16.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are surrendering 120.5 points per game, which ranks 26th in the NBA.

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