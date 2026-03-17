VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Square Off Against Nuggets On March 17

In his last game on March 15, Edgecombe recorded 18 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in a 109-103 win over the Trail Blazers. Edgecombe is averaging 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.7 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 21st in the NBA in points allowed.

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