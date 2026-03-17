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VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers

VJ Edgecombe

Philadelphia 76ers • #77 SG

VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Square Off Against Nuggets On March 17

VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, March 17. Edgecombe's points prop was 18.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 15, Edgecombe recorded 18 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in a 109-103 win over the Trail Blazers. Edgecombe is averaging 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.7 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 21st in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
VJ Edgecombe

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