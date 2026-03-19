VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Square Off Against Kings On March 19

In his last game on March 17, Edgecombe recorded nine points and four assists in a 124-96 loss to the Nuggets. Edgecombe is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 120.7 points per contest against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the NBA in points allowed.

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