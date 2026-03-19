VJ Edgecombe And 76ers Square Off Against Kings On March 19
VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, March 19. Edgecombe's points prop was 21.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 17, Edgecombe recorded nine points and four assists in a 124-96 loss to the Nuggets. Edgecombe is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are averaging 120.7 points per contest against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.